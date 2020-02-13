UrduPoint.com
Dollar Gains Rs 0.02 In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:49 PM

The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee up by Rs 0.02 in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs 154.38 as compared to Rs 154.36 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.54 and was traded at Rs 168.

04 against the last closing of Rs 168.58.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.40 whereas the decrease of Rs 0.13 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.17 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.30.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal gained Rs 0.01 each and were traded at Rs 42.03 and Rs 41.16 against Rs 42.02 and Rs 41.15 respectively.

