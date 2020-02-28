Dollar gains Rs 0.02 in interbank

The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of Rs0.02 in interbank on Friday and was traded at Rs154.23 against Rs154.21 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of Rs0.02 in interbank on Friday and was traded at Rs154.23 against Rs154.21 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154.10 and Rs154.40 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 1.

70 and was traded at Rs 170.36 against the last closing of Rs168.66.

The Japanese yen traded at Rs1.41 against 1.40, showing an increase of Rs0.01 whereas the decrease of Rs0.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs198.78 as compared to its last closing at Rs Rs199.23.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham remained stable at Rs 41.98 whereasSaudi Rayal gained Rs 0.01 and was traded at and Rs 41.10 against Rs 41.09 of last trading day, SBP reported.