Dollar gains Rs 0.04 in interbank

The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee gained Rs 0.04 in interbank on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 154.25 as compared to Rs 154.21 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reporte

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee gained Rs 0.04 in interbank on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 154.25 as compared to Rs 154.21 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.44 and was traded at Rs 167.49 against the last closing of Rs 167.05.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen slightly up by Rs 0.01 and was traded at Rs 1.39 against Rs 1.38 whereas the increase of Rs 0.92 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.19 as compared to last closing of Rs 199.27.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham gained Rs 0.01 and was traded at Rs 41.99 against Rs 41.98 whereas Saudi Rayal remained stable and was traded at Rs 41.11, SBP reported