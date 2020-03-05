Dollar gains Rs 0.05 in interbank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of Rs0.05 in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs154.26 against Rs154.21 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of Rs0.05 in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs154.26 against Rs154.21 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154 and Rs154.30 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.32 and was traded at Rs 171.

84 against the last closing of Rs 172.16 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen was traded at Rs1.44 against Rs1.43, showing increase of Rs0.01 whereas an increase of Rs 1.76 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 199.00 as compared to its last closing at Rs197.24.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed increase of Rs 0.01 each and was trade at Rs 41.99 and Rs 41.11 as compared to Rs 41.98 and Rs 41.10 respectively, SBP reported.