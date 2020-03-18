Dollar gains Rs 01 against Rupee in interbank

The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani rupee jumped up by Rs 01 in interbank on Wednesday and traded at Rs 158.52 against Rs 158.42 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani rupee jumped up by Rs 01 in interbank on Wednesday and traded at Rs 158.52 against Rs 158.42 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 2.13 and traded at Rs 173.75 against the last closing of Rs 175.88 on last trading day.

88 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.47 against Rs 1.48 whereas a decrease of Rs 2.65 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 190.66 as compared to its last closing of Rs 193.31.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed increase of 02 paisa each to close at Rs 43.15 and Rs 42.23 against Rs 43.13 and Rs 42.21 respectively, the SBP reported.