UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Gains Rs 01 Against Rupee In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:09 PM

Dollar gains Rs 01 against Rupee in interbank

The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani rupee jumped up by Rs 01 in interbank on Wednesday and traded at Rs 158.52 against Rs 158.42 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani rupee jumped up by Rs 01 in interbank on Wednesday and traded at Rs 158.52 against Rs 158.42 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 2.13 and traded at Rs 173.75 against the last closing of Rs 175.

88 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.47 against Rs 1.48 whereas a decrease of Rs 2.65 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 190.66 as compared to its last closing of Rs 193.31.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed increase of 02 paisa each to close at Rs 43.15 and Rs 42.23 against Rs 43.13 and Rs 42.21 respectively, the SBP reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham

Recent Stories

Urology ward opened at DHQ hospital

1 minute ago

Dubai CP attends Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval ..

11 minutes ago

Religious leaders vows to support for measures to ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

2 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s 2021 federal budget draft preparations ..

11 minutes ago

‘Native Fury 20’ military exercise resumes in ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.