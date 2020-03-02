UrduPoint.com
Dollar Gains Rs 0.14 In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:23 PM

Dollar gains Rs 0.14 in interbank

The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of Rs0.14 in interbank on Monday and was traded at Rs154.37 against Rs154.23 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs153.95 and Rs154.45 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.46 and was traded at Rs 170.

82 against the last closing of Rs170.36.

The Japanese yen was traded at Rs1.43 against Rs1.41, showing an increase of Rs0.02 whereas the decrease of Rs1.82 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs196.96 as compared to its last closing at Rs198.78.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham witnessed an increase of Rs0.04 and was trade at Rs 42.02 as compared to Rs41.98 whereas the rate of Saudi Rayal gained Rs 0.04 and was traded at and Rs 41.14 against Rs 41.10 of last trading day, SBP reported.

