Dollar gains Rs 1.06 in interbank

The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee up by Rs 1.06 in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs 161.98 as compared to Rs 160.92 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 161.30 and Rs 161.

80 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 1.62 and was traded atRs 178.15 against the last closing of Rs 176.53The exchange rate of Japanese yen gained Rs 0.01 and was traded at Rs 1.50 against Rs 1.49 whereas the increase of Rs 2.08 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 198.46 as compared to last closing of Rs 196.38.