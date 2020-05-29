Dollar gains Rs 1.12 in interbank

The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee up by Rs 1.12 in interbank on Friday and was traded at Rs 163.10 as compared to Rs 161.98 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee up by Rs 1.12 in interbank on Friday and was traded at Rs 163.10 as compared to Rs 161.98 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 162.30 and Rs 163.30 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 2.

82 and was traded at Rs 180.97 against the last closing of Rs 178.15The exchange rate of Japanese yen gained Rs 0.02 and was traded at Rs 1.52 against Rs 1.50 whereas the increase of Rs 2.28 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.74 as compared to last closing of Rs 198.46.

UAE Dirham gained Rs 0.30 while Saudi Riyal up by Rs 0.29 and were traded at Re 44.40 and Rs 43.42 against Rs 44.10 and Rs 43.42 respectively, SBP reported.