UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Gains Rs 1.12 In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:36 PM

Dollar gains Rs 1.12 in interbank

The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee up by Rs 1.12 in interbank on Friday and was traded at Rs 163.10 as compared to Rs 161.98 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee up by Rs 1.12 in interbank on Friday and was traded at Rs 163.10 as compared to Rs 161.98 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 162.30 and Rs 163.30 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 2.

82 and was traded at Rs 180.97 against the last closing of Rs 178.15The exchange rate of Japanese yen gained Rs 0.02 and was traded at Rs 1.52 against Rs 1.50 whereas the increase of Rs 2.28 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.74 as compared to last closing of Rs 198.46.

UAE Dirham gained Rs 0.30 while Saudi Riyal up by Rs 0.29 and were traded at Re 44.40 and Rs 43.42 against Rs 44.10 and Rs 43.42 respectively, SBP reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Latvia Plans to Stop Russian-Language Broadcast St ..

10 minutes ago

Virus lockdown forces Brits to become own dentists ..

10 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking effective measures against locu ..

12 minutes ago

Island Nations Fear Lack of Access to COVID-19 Vac ..

12 minutes ago

Over 35 Countries Join WHO-Costa Rica's COVID-19 T ..

12 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General 'Shocked' by Killing of Georg ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.