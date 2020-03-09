UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Gains Rs 2.32 In Interbank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:17 PM

Dollar gains Rs 2.32 in interbank

The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of Rs 2.32 in interbank on Monday and was traded at Rs156.58 against Rs154.24 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of Rs 2.32 in interbank on Monday and was traded at Rs156.58 against Rs154.24 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154.5 and Rs155.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 4.

41 and was traded at Rs 178.29 against the last closing of Rs 173.88 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen was traded at Rs1.45 against Rs1.44, showing increase of Rs0.01 whereas an increase of Rs 5.41 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 205.67 as compared to its last closing at Rs200.26.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed increase of Rs 0.63 and Rs 0.61 to Rs 42.62 and Rs 41.71 respectively, SBP reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

5 Emirati women employees of ENOC Group complete l ..

6 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice issued for Manshera

3 minutes ago

Russian Citizen Diagnosed With COVID-19 in United ..

3 minutes ago

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Women Entrepreneurship: O ..

16 minutes ago

Blast, firing heard in oath taking ceremony of Afg ..

29 minutes ago

Court adjourns LNG case hearing against Abbasi til ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.