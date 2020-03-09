Dollar gains Rs 2.32 in interbank

(@FahadShabbir)

The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of Rs 2.32 in interbank on Monday and was traded at Rs156.58 against Rs154.24 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of Rs 2.32 in interbank on Monday and was traded at Rs156.58 against Rs154.24 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154.5 and Rs155.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 4.

41 and was traded at Rs 178.29 against the last closing of Rs 173.88 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen was traded at Rs1.45 against Rs1.44, showing increase of Rs0.01 whereas an increase of Rs 5.41 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 205.67 as compared to its last closing at Rs200.26.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed increase of Rs 0.63 and Rs 0.61 to Rs 42.62 and Rs 41.71 respectively, SBP reported.