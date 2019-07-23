Dollar inches up to lower 108 yen range as Tokyo stocks gain

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The U.S. Dollar inched up to the lower 108 Yen zone in Tokyo on Tuesday as Japanese stocks closed higher.

At 5 p.m. local time, the dollar was quoted at 108.10-11 yen compared with 107.81-91 yen in New York and 107.86-87 yen at 5 p.m. on Monday in Tokyo.

During the day, it moved between 107.83 yen and 108.19 yen and changed hands most frequently at the 108.05 yen mark.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.1192-1194 Dollars and 120.99-121.03 yen against 1.1203-1213 dollars and 120.86-96 yen in New York, and 1.1219-1220 dollars and 121.01-05 yen in late Monday afternoon trade in Tokyo.