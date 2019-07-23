UrduPoint.com
Dollar Inches Up To Lower 108 Yen Range As Tokyo Stocks Gain

Tue 23rd July 2019

Dollar inches up to lower 108 yen range as Tokyo stocks gain

The U.S. dollar inched up to the lower 108 yen zone in Tokyo on Tuesday as Japanese stocks closed higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The U.S. Dollar inched up to the lower 108 Yen zone in Tokyo on Tuesday as Japanese stocks closed higher.

At 5 p.m. local time, the dollar was quoted at 108.10-11 yen compared with 107.81-91 yen in New York and 107.86-87 yen at 5 p.m. on Monday in Tokyo.

During the day, it moved between 107.83 yen and 108.19 yen and changed hands most frequently at the 108.05 yen mark.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.1192-1194 Dollars and 120.99-121.03 yen against 1.1203-1213 dollars and 120.86-96 yen in New York, and 1.1219-1220 dollars and 121.01-05 yen in late Monday afternoon trade in Tokyo.

