Dollar Index Rises Above 109 Points First Time Since September 2002

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 07:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The Dollar index, which tracks the US Currency's performance against a basket of currencies of six of the largest US trading partners, continues to rise on Thursday, reaching 109 points for the first time since September 2002, trading data show.

As of 13:36 GMT, the dollar index rose by 1% accounting for 109 points.

The euro exchange rate decreased to $0.9961 from the previous close of $1.006, while the US dollar against the Yen strengthened to 139.21 yen from 137.42 yen.

