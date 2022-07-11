Dollar Index Tops 108 points First Time Since October 2002

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Dollar index, which tracks the US Currency's performance against a basket of currencies of six of the largest US trading partners, continues to rise on Monday, reaching 108 points for the first time since October 2002, trading data show.

As of 13:25 GMT, the euro fell to $1.0064 from the previous close of $1.0183, while the US dollar against the Yen strengthened to 137.63 yen from 136.08 yen. The dollar index was up 1.05% to 108.13 points.