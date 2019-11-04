UrduPoint.com
Dollar Loses 01 Paisa Against Rupee

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:09 PM

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by 01 paisa in the interbank and was traded at Rs155.64 against the closing of Rs 155. 65 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by 01 paisa in the interbank and was traded at Rs155.64 against the closing of Rs 155. 65 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Monday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.10 and was traded at Rs 173.

68 against the last closing of Rs 173.58.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen decreased by Rs 0.01 and was traded at Rs 1.43 compared to last closing of Rs 1.44 whereas the exchange rate of British Pound decreased by Rs 0.30 and was traded at Rs 201.22 compared to the last closing ofRs 201.52.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal remained stable at Rs 42.37 and Rs 41.50 respectively, the SBP reported.

