Dollar Loses 02 Paisa Against Rupee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:31 PM

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed a nominal decrease of 02 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.05 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.07, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed a nominal decrease of 02 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.05 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.07, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.75 and Rs 156.35.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs0.

19 and was traded at Rs 172.02 against the last closing of Rs 172.21.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.44 whereas the increase of Rs 0.58 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs196.81 as compared to last closing of Rs196.23.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 01 paisa and was traded at Rs42.48 compared to Rs42.49 whereas Saudi Rayal also decreased by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 41.6 against Rs41.61, the data revealed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

