Dollar Loses 02 Paisa Against Rupee

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by 02 paisa in the interbank and was traded at Rs155.65 against the closing of Rs 155. 67 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Friday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.

30 and was traded at Rs 173.58 against the last closing of Rs 173.88.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen gained Rs0.01 and was traded at Rs1.44 compared to last closing of Rs1.43 whereas the exchange rate of British Pound remained stable at Rs 201.52.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham declined by Rs 0.01 each and was traded at Rs 42.37 whereas the Saudi Rayal remained stable at Rs41.50.

