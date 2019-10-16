Dollar loses 04 paisa against rupee

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed a decrease of 04 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.01 as compared to the last closing at Rs156.05, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed a decrease of 04 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.01 as compared to the last closing at Rs156.05, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.9 and Rs 156.4 The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs0.05 and was traded at Rs 171.

97 against the last closing of Rs 172.02.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen also depreciated by Rs0.01 and was traded at Rs1.43 against Rs1.44 last day.

An increase of Rs1.31 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs198.12 as compared to last closing of Rs196.81.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 01 paisa and was traded at Rs42.47 compared to Rs42.48 whereas Saudi Rayal also decreased by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 41.59 against Rs41.6, the data revealed.