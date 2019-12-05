UrduPoint.com
Dollar Loses 04 Paisa Against Rupee

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:08 PM

Dollar loses 04 paisa against Rupee

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed decrease of Rs 04 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 155.09 as compared to the last closing at Rs 155.13, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 154.8 and Rs 155.3.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.

20 and was traded at Rs 172.02 against the last closing of Rs 171.82.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.42 whereas the increase of Rs 1.13 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs203.61 as compared to last closing of Rs202.48.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 01 paisa and was traded at Rs42.22 compared to Rs42.23 whereas Saudi Rayal also decreased by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 41.35 against Rs41.36, the data revealed.

