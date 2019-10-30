UrduPoint.com
Dollar Loses 05 Paisa Against Rupee

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:31 PM

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by 05 paisa in the interbank Wednesday and was traded at Rs 155.73 against the closing of Rs 155.78 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by 05 paisa in the interbank Wednesday and was traded at Rs 155.73 against the closing of Rs 155.78 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Wednesday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.70 and Rs 156.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.

51 and was traded at Rs 173.14 against the last closing of Rs 172.63.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.43 whereas the increase of Rs 0.90 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.57 as compared to last closing of Rs 199.67.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal declined by Rs 0.01 each and was traded at Rs 42.40 and Rs 41.52, against Rs 42.41 and Rs 41.53 respectively.

