Dollar Loses 05 Paisa Against Rupee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:48 PM

Dollar loses 05 paisa against Rupee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by 05 paisa in the interbank and was traded at Rs 155.54 against the closing of Rs155.59 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.15 and was traded at Rs 172.

37 against the last closing of Rs 172.52.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.42 whereas the decrease of Rs 0.24 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.18 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.42.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal declined by Rs 0.01 each and was traded at Rs 42.35 and Rs 41.47, against Rs 42.36 and Rs 41.48 respectively.

