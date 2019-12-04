Dollar loses 05 paisa against Rupee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed decrease of Rs 05 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 155.13 as compared to the last closing at Rs 155.18, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 154.9 and Rs 155.4.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs0.

12 and was traded at Rs 171.82 against the last closing of Rs 171.94.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.42 whereas the increase of Rs 1.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs202.48 as compared to last closing of Rs201.34.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 01 paisa and was traded at Rs42.23 compared to Rs42.24 whereas Saudi Rayal also decreased by 02 paisa and was traded at Rs 41.36 against Rs41.38, the data revealed.