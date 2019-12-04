UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Loses 05 Paisa Against Rupee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:43 PM

Dollar loses 05 paisa against Rupee

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed decrease of Rs 05 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 155.13 as compared to the last closing at Rs 155.18, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed decrease of Rs 05 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 155.13 as compared to the last closing at Rs 155.18, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 154.9 and Rs 155.4.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs0.

12 and was traded at Rs 171.82 against the last closing of Rs 171.94.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.42 whereas the increase of Rs 1.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs202.48 as compared to last closing of Rs201.34.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 01 paisa and was traded at Rs42.23 compared to Rs42.24 whereas Saudi Rayal also decreased by 02 paisa and was traded at Rs 41.36 against Rs41.38, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

31 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

39 minutes ago

UN Calls on Ukraine to Investigate Alleged Unlawfu ..

5 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's New Broadcasting Legislation Shows Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Tehran, Bern to Launch Financial Channel for Human ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank says it ‘does not approve any p ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.