Dollar loses 06 paisa against Rupee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by 06 paisa in the interbank and was traded at Rs155.67 against the closing of Rs 155.73 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.74 and was traded at Rs 173.

88 against the last closing of Rs 173.14.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.43 whereas the increase of Rs 0.95 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.52 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.57.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal declined by Rs 0.02 each and was traded at Rs 42.38 and Rs 41.50, against Rs 42.40 and Rs 41.52 respectively.