UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Loses 06 Paisa Against Rupee

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:53 PM

Dollar loses 06 paisa against Rupee

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by 06 paisa in the interbank and was traded at Rs155.67 against the closing of Rs 155.73 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by 06 paisa in the interbank and was traded at Rs155.67 against the closing of Rs 155.73 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.74 and was traded at Rs 173.

88 against the last closing of Rs 173.14.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.43 whereas the increase of Rs 0.95 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.52 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.57.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal declined by Rs 0.02 each and was traded at Rs 42.38 and Rs 41.50, against Rs 42.40 and Rs 41.52 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham

Recent Stories

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

9 minutes ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

9 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

9 minutes ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

10 minutes ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Rejects Split of Kashmir by India

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.