Dollar Loses 09 Paisa In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani rupee shed Rs 0.09 in interbank on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 154.84 against Rs 154.93 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.21 and was traded at Rs 173.58 against the last closing of Rs 173.37.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen gained Rs 0.01 and was traded at Rs 1.42 against Rs 1.41 whereas the increase of Rs 0.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 203.44 as compared to last closing of Rs 203.01.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal dropped Rs 0.03 each and were traded at Rs 42.15 and Rs 41.27 against Rs 42.18 and Rs 41.30 respectively, SBP reported.

