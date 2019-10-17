Dollar loses 13 paisa against rupee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed a decrease of 13 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs155.88 as compared to the last closing at Rs156.01, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed a decrease of 13 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs155.88 as compared to the last closing at Rs156.01, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs155.70 and Rs156.20.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs1.

04 and was traded at Rs173.01 against the last closing of Rs171.97.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.43 whereas the increase of Rs2.13 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs200.25 as compared to last closing of Rs198.12.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 04 paisa and was traded at Rs42.43 compared to Rs42.47 whereas Saudi Rayal decreased by 03 paisa and was traded at Rs41.56 against Rs41.59, the data revealed.