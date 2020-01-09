Dollar loses 19 paisa against Rupee

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed decrease of Rs 19 paisa in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs 154.88 as compared to the last closing at Rs 155.07, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed decrease of Rs 19 paisa in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs 154.88 as compared to the last closing at Rs 155.07, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.5 and Rs 156.3.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs0.37 and was traded at Rs 172.

21 against the last closing of Rs 172.58.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen witnessed nominal decrease of Rs0.01 and was traded at Rs1.41 whereas the decrease of Rs 1.34 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs202.68 as compared to last closing of Rs204.02.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 06 paisa and was traded at Rs42.16 compared to Rs42.22 whereas Saudi Rayal also decreased by 05 paisa and was traded at Rs 41.28 against Rs41.33, the data revealed.