Dollar loses Rs 0.07 in interbank

The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee witnessed decrease of Rs0.07 in interbank on Wednesday and was traded at Rs154.21 against Rs154.28 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee witnessed decrease of Rs0.07 in interbank on Wednesday and was traded at Rs154.21 against Rs154.28 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs153.9 and Rs154.4 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 1.68 and was traded at Rs 172.

16 against the last closing of Rs170.48 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen was traded at Rs1.43 against Rs1.42, showing increase of Rs0.01 whereas an increase of Rs0.16 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs197.24 as compared to its last closing at Rs197.08.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham witnessed decrease of Rs0.02 and was trade at Rs 41.98 as compared to Rs42 whereas the rate of Saudi Rayal lost Rs 0.02 and was traded at Rs41.10 against Rs 41.12.