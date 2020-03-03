Dollar loses Rs 0.09 in interbank

UrduPoint.com
The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed decrease of Rs 0.09 in interbank on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 154.28 against Rs 154.37 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 154 and Rs 154.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.

66 and was traded at Rs 170.48 against the last closing of Rs 170.82.

The Japanese yen was traded at Rs 1.42 against Rs 1.43, showing decrease of Rs 0.01 whereas an increase of Rs 0.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 197.08 as compared to its last closing at Rs 196.96.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham witnessed an decrease of Rs 0.02 and was trade at Rs 42.00 as compared to Rs 42.02 whereas the rate of Saudi Rayal lost Rs 0.02 and was traded at and Rs 41.12 against

