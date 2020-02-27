Dollar loses Rs0.04 in interbank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed decrease of Rs0.04 in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs154.21 against Rs154.25 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154 and Rs154.4 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.66 and was traded at Rs168.

66 against the last closing of Rs168.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen traded at Rs1.40 against 1.39, showing an increase of Rs0.01 whereas the decrease of Rs0.76 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs199.23 as compared to its last closing at Rs Rs199.99.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal were traded at Rs41.98 and Rs41.09, showing an decrease Rs0.01 and Rs0.02 against their sale at Rs 41.99 and Rs 41.11 respectively on Wednesday, SBP reported.