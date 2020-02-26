UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Remains Stable In Interbank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:53 PM

Dollar remains stable in interbank

The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee remained stable in interbank on Wednesday and was traded at Rs154.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee remained stable in interbank on Wednesday and was traded at Rs154.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154.10 and Rs154.30 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.51 and was traded at Rs168 against the last closing of Rs167.49.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.39 whereas the decrease of Rs0.20 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs199.99 as compared to last closing of Rs200.19.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal remained constant and were traded at Rs 41.99 and Rs 41.11 respectively, SBP reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

26 minutes ago

US, Iraqi Armies Conduct Security Operations Aroun ..

18 minutes ago

North Macedonian Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case

18 minutes ago

US Navy Tests First SM-2 Missile From Restarted Pr ..

18 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 26 Feb 2020

21 minutes ago

UAE national banks&#039; investments hit AED10.4 b ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.