Dollar remains stable in interbank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee remained stable in interbank on Wednesday and was traded at Rs154.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154.10 and Rs154.30 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.51 and was traded at Rs168 against the last closing of Rs167.49.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.39 whereas the decrease of Rs0.20 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs199.99 as compared to last closing of Rs200.19.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal remained constant and were traded at Rs 41.99 and Rs 41.11 respectively, SBP reported.