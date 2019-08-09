Dollar remains stable in interbank, closes at Rs 158.25

The exchange rate of dollar remained stable in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar remained stable in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.40 and Rs 158.40.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 48 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.

50 as compared with last closing at Rs 177.02.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen increased by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 1.49 against Rs 1.48, whereas the increase of 34 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 192.49 as compared with last closing at Rs 192.15.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham remained consistent at Rs 43.08 whereas Saudi Rayal soared by 1 paisa after which it was trade at Rs 42.19 against Rs 42.18 of last day.