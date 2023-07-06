Open Menu

Dollar Rises Above 92 Rubles, Euro Above 100 Rubles First Time Since March 2022

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The US Dollar exchange rate in the first 30 minutes of trading on Thursday rose above 92 rubles for the first time since March 28, 2022, and the euro exchange rate - above 100 rubles for the first time since March 29 of last year, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The dollar exchange rate for "tomorrow" settlements at 7:25 a.m. Moscow time (04:25 a.m. GMT) rose 1.39 rubles to 92.39 rubles, the euro - by 99 kopecks to 99.99 rubles. Minutes earlier, the European Currency rose as much as possible to 100.31 rubles.

