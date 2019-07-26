UrduPoint.com
Dollar Shed 33 Paisa In Interbank, Closed At Rs 160.45

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:07 AM

Dollar shed 33 paisa in interbank, closed at Rs 160.45

The exchange rate of dollar dipped by 33 paisa in interbank and traded at Rs 160.45 as compared to the last closing of Rs 160.78, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar dipped by 33 paisa in interbank and traded at Rs 160.45 as compared to the last closing of Rs 160.78, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

However according to Forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 160.20 and Rs 160.70 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro decreased by 54 paisa and traded at Rs 178.55 as compared to last closing of Rs 179.09.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained constant at Rs 1.48, whereas the decrease of 55 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.09 as compared with last closing of Rs 200.64.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal dipped by 09 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 43.68 and Rs 42.78 against Rs 43.77 and Rs 42.87 respectively.

