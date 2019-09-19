UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Sheds 02 Paisa In Interbank, Closes At Rs 156.23

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

Dollar sheds 02 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 156.23

The exchange rate of dollar shed 02 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.23 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar shed 02 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.23 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 35 paisa and was traded at Rs 172.

83 as compared to last closing at Rs 172.48.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.44, whereas the increase of 55 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 195.16 as compared to last closing at Rs 194.61.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham dropped 01 paisa whereas Saudi soared remained stable after which they were traded at Rs 42.53 and Rs 41.65 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham

Recent Stories

Int'l community must avert disastrous war in S.Asi ..

2 minutes ago

Global community adopts double standards on Kashmi ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Zaiullah Longov condemns attack on Levies personne ..

2 minutes ago

Clean drinking water to help control hepatitis, ot ..

2 minutes ago

Govt develops multifaceted program to strengthen c ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.