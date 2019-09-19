Dollar sheds 02 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 156.23

The exchange rate of dollar shed 02 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.23 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar shed 02 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.23 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 35 paisa and was traded at Rs 172.

83 as compared to last closing at Rs 172.48.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.44, whereas the increase of 55 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 195.16 as compared to last closing at Rs 194.61.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham dropped 01 paisa whereas Saudi soared remained stable after which they were traded at Rs 42.53 and Rs 41.65 respectively.