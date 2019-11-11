UrduPoint.com
Dollar Sheds 03 Paisa Against Rupee In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 05:09 PM

The exchange rate of US dollar decreased by 03 paisas against Pakistani rupee and was traded at Rs 155.44 against Rs155.47 in the interbank on Monday, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

However, according to Forex association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.20 and Rs 155.60.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.26 and was traded at Rs 171.46 against the last closing of Rs 171.72.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.42 whereas British Pound shed Rs 16 paisa and was traded at Rs 199.05 compared to the last closing of Rs 199.19.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal lost Rs 0.01 after which they were traded at Rs 42.31 and Rs 41.44 against Rs 42.32 and Rs 41.45 respectively, the SBP reported.

