Dollar sheds 05 paisa against rupee in interbank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar plunged by 05 paisa against Pakistani rupee and was traded at Rs 155.59 against Rs155.64 in the interbank on Wednesday, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.30 and Rs 155.60.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.67 and was traded at Rs 172.52 against the last closing of Rs 173.19.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.42 whereas British Pound shed Rs0.16 paisa and was traded at Rs200.42 compared to the last closing of Rs 200.58.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham shed Rs 0.01 whereas Saudi Rayal loss Rs 0.02 after which they were traded at Rs 42.36 and Rs 41.48 against Rs 42.37 and Rs41.50 respectively, SBP reported.