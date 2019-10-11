Dollar sheds 11 paisa against Rupee in interbank

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee dipped by 11 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.06 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.17, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee dipped by 11 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.06 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.17, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.80 and Rs 156.30.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.10 and was traded at Rs 171.98 against the last closing of Rs 172.08.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen dropped 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 1.44 against Rs1.45, whereas the increase of Rs 4.35 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs195.47 as compared to last closing of Rs 191.12.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal shed 03 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 42.48 and Rs 41.60 respectively.