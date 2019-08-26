Dollar sheds 17 paisa, closes at Rs 157.35

The exchange rate of dollar plunged by 17 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 157.35 as compared to the last closing at Rs 157.52, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar plunged by 17 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 157.35 as compared to the last closing at Rs 157.52, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.10 and Rs 157.60.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 68 paisa and was traded at Rs 174.

88 as compared with last closing at Rs 174.20.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen raised by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 1.48 against Rs 1.47, whereas the increase of 21 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 192.66 as compared with last closing at Rs 192.45.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham dipped by 03 paisa whereas Saudi Rayal shed 05 paisa after which they were traded at Rs 42.84 and Rs 41.95 against Rs 42.87 and Rs 42.00 respectively