Dollar sheds 40 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 158.25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar dipped by 40 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.25 as compared with the last closing at Rs 158.65, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.50 and Rs 158.50.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 64 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.

02 as compared with last closing at Rs 177.66.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen dipped by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 1.48 against Rs 1.49, whereas the decrease of Rs 1.14 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 192.15 as compared with last closing at Rs 193.29.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal were dipped by 11 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 43.08 and Rs 42.18 against Rs 43.19 and Rs 42.29 respectively.