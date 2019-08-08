UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Sheds 40 Paisa In Interbank, Closes At Rs 158.25

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:09 AM

Dollar sheds 40 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 158.25

The exchange rate of dollar dipped by 40 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.25 as compared with the last closing at Rs 158.65, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar dipped by 40 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.25 as compared with the last closing at Rs 158.65, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.50 and Rs 158.50.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 64 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.

02 as compared with last closing at Rs 177.66.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen dipped by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 1.48 against Rs 1.49, whereas the decrease of Rs 1.14 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 192.15 as compared with last closing at Rs 193.29.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal were dipped by 11 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 43.08 and Rs 42.18 against Rs 43.19 and Rs 42.29 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

2 hours ago

Afghan War Forces Fatherless Children to Become Br ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistani Government Announces Response to India's ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey's New Operation May Hamper Syrian Settlemen ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey's Fight Against Drugs Results in Over 200,0 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.