Dollar Sheds 46 Paisa In Interbank, Closes At Rs 159.59

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:37 PM

Dollar sheds 46 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 159.59

The exchange rate of dollar dipped by 46 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 159.59 as compared to the last closing at Rs 160.05, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar dipped by 46 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 159.59 as compared to the last closing at Rs 160.05, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday.

However according to Forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 159 and Rs 160.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 42 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.88 as compared to last closing at Rs 178.30.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remains constant and was traded at Rs 1.47, whereas the decrease of 66 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 194.13 as compared with last closing at Rs 194.79.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal jumped by 12 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 43.45 and Rs 42.55 against Rs 43.57 and Rs 42.67 respectively.

