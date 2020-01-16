Dollar sheds Rs 0.11 in interbank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee dipped by Rs 0.11 in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs 154.66 as compared to Rs 154.77 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee dipped by Rs 0.11 in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs 154.66 as compared to Rs 154.77 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 154.60 and Rs 154.90 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.

27 and was traded at Rs 172.55 against the last closing of Rs 172.28.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.40 whereas the increase of Rs 0.44 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.91 as compared to last closing of Rs 201.47.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal shed Rs 0.03 each and were traded at Rs 42.10 and Rs 41.22 against Rs 42.13 and Rs 41.5 respectively, SBP reported.