Open Menu

Dollar Strengthens As Bets On Trump Presidency Rise Post-debate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Dollar strengthens as bets on Trump presidency rise post-debate

The dollar rose Tuesday and Asia equities were mixed as investors weighed the possibility of another Donald Trump presidency after last week's poor debate performance by incumbent Joe Biden

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The dollar rose Tuesday and Asia equities were mixed as investors weighed the possibility of another Donald Trump presidency after last week's poor debate performance by incumbent Joe Biden.

Speculation about a second term for the Republican rose on the Supreme Court's ruling that all former leaders had "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for "official acts" taken while in office but could still face criminal penalties for "unofficial acts."

The decision comes as Trump faces criminal charges over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden, but that trial had been put on hold while judges considered his immunity claims.

Bets on a second term for the controversial tycoon rose after Thursday's debate, in which he was widely considered to have come out on top after Biden struggled through answers and stumbled over his lines.

That led to calls for him to step down due to worries over his mental state, but Democrats have pushed back and are reportedly seeking a vote next month that would formally make him the party candidate for November's poll.

"Those two headlines, and given the reaction to President Biden's first debate, continue to suggest a Trump presidency is looking more likely at this stage," Tapas Strickland at National Australia Bank said in a commentary.

Observers said the prospect of another Trump presidency fuelled talk of tax cuts and a fresh spike in inflation, pushing up yields and denting hopes for interest rate cuts.

That, in turn, boosted the dollar against its main peers, pushing back to 38-year highs against the yen, putting Japanese authorities on alert after they previously warned they were ready to intervene in forex markets to support the unit.

The euro was also a little softer, though it managed to hold most of the gains made Monday in a relief rally that came after the far-right National Rally (NR) looked unlikely to win an absolute majority in French legislative elections as had been feared.

President Emmanuel Macron and his allies are now involved in intense campaigning and horse-trading ahead of the second round of polls Sunday as they look to deny NR an absolute majority and control of government.

However, Luca Santos at ACY Securities said: "Based on current results, the two most probable outcomes are a hung parliament without an absolute majority or an RN cohabitation government.

"The high number of constituencies won by the RN, coupled with tight races between left and centre candidates, complicates strategic withdrawals and heightens the risk of an RN cohabitation government, which would be less favourable for the euro.

"Consequently, the euro's current relief rally is unlikely to persist ahead of the second election round."

Asian stock markets were mixed, with Hong Kong enjoying a rare surge after a recent run of losses, while Tokyo, Shanghai and Singapore also rose.

However, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta retreated.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 39,780.58 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.4 percent at 17,970.58

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,000.29

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0735 from $1.0743 on Monday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2640 from $1.2648

Euro/pound: UP at 84.94 pence from 84.92 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 161.58 yen from 161.46 yen

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2 percent at $83.55 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.3 percent at $86.84 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 39,169.52 (close)

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 8,166.76 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Australia Poor Dollar Parliament Vote Immunity Trump Bank Sydney Santos London Alert Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei New York Euro November Democrats Criminals Sunday 2020 Market All From Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious ..

At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

2 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by ..

Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July

2 minutes ago
 DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram ..

DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram in ICT

2 minutes ago
 CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June

CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June

2 minutes ago
 In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

2 minutes ago
 TUF observes Olympic Day

TUF observes Olympic Day

2 minutes ago
President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet ..

President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet on July 4

2 minutes ago
 Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tour ..

Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism

2 minutes ago
 ACS South Punjab for extensive plantation to overc ..

ACS South Punjab for extensive plantation to overcome climate change

2 minutes ago
 ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidat ..

ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts

12 minutes ago
 Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secr ..

Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat

12 minutes ago
 ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-I ..

ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-IV bye-poll

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business