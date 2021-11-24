UrduPoint.com

Dollar Tree Stores Change Price Point To $1.25 Due To Inflationary Environment - CEO

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:30 AM

Dollar Tree Stores Change Price Point to $1.25 Due to Inflationary Environment - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The US chain store Dollar Tree is raising its price point from the namesake $1 to $1.25 as a result of the current inflationary economic environment, company President and CEO Michael Witynski said.

"We experienced a strong finish to the quarter, as shoppers are increasingly focused on value in this inflationary environment," Witynski said on Tuesday. "Our Dollar Tree pricing tests have demonstrated broad consumer acceptance of the new price point and excitement about the additional offerings and extreme value we will be able to provide. Accordingly, we have begun rolling out the $1.25 price point at all Dollar Tree stores nationwide."

The decision to raise the price point is permanent and not a reaction to the inflationary market conditions, but rather, an effort to provide customers with "extreme value" and expand product offerings in the current environment, Witynski said.

The move will also allow Dollar Tree to reintroduce products that were previously discontinued due to the constraints of the $1 price point, he added.

According to surveys cited in the company's press release, 91% of respondents indicated that they would still shop at Dollar Tree with the same or increased frequency despite the price increase and many indicated that they are still being provided products they need at low costs.

The announcement comes amid concerns over the decrease in the value of the US dollar that results in higher prices. The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which represents an array of products ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents, rose 6.2% during the year to October. It was the fastest growth of the so-called CPI since November 1990, an acceleration driven mostly by pump prices of fuel running at seven-year highs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Company Same Price October November Market All From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Ste ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Steelers to qualify for FIFA Club ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

5 hours ago
 Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Aban ..

Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Abandon COVID-19 Vaccine Patents - ..

4 hours ago
 Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group O ..

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

5 hours ago
 French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose U ..

French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose Universal Military Conscription

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.