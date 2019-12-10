UrduPoint.com
Dollar Tumbles To Rs 154.3 In Open Market

Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:02 PM

Dollar tumbles to Rs 154.3 in open market



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of rupee against US dollar in open market strengthened to close at Rs 154.3/154.9 as compared to the last closing of Rs 154.7/155.2, Forex Association of Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile according to State Bank of Pakistan, the exchange rate of rupee lost Rs 0.02 in interbank and traded at Rs154.98 as compared to the last closing of Rs154.96.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.13 and traded at Rs171.63 against the last closing of Rs171.51.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.42 whereas decrease of Rs 0.20 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs 203.85 as compared to last closing of Rs 204.05.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained stable at Rs 42.19 and Rs 41.32 respectively.

