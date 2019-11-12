UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Unchanged Against Rupee In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:47 PM

Dollar unchanged against rupee in interbank

The exchange rate of US dollar remained unchanged against Pakistani rupee and traded at Rs 155.44 in the interbank on Tuesday, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar remained unchanged against Pakistani rupee and traded at Rs 155.44 in the interbank on Tuesday, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.25 and Rs 155.65.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.06 and was traded at Rs 171.52 against the last closing of Rs 171.46.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.42 whereas British Pound gained Rs 0.40 and was traded at Rs 199.45 compared to the last closing of Rs 199.05.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal also remained unchanged at Rs 42.31 and Rs 41.44 respectively, the SBP reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives first group of National ..

51 minutes ago

ADFD plays key role in supporting national economy ..

51 minutes ago

NPCC invests AED330 million for deepwater projects ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Rights of Future Generat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

1 hour ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.