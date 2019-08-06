UrduPoint.com
Dollar Weakens Against Rupee, Traded At Rs 158.65

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:34 PM

Dollar weakens against rupee, traded at Rs 158.65



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar fell by 28 paisas in interbank to Rs 158.65 as compared to the last closing of Rs 158.93, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.

However, according to forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 158.00 and Rs 158.80.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 51 paisas and traded at Rs 177.66 as compared with last closing at Rs 177.15.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained the same and traded at Rs 1.49, whereas the increase of 19 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 193.29 as compared with last closing at Rs 193.10.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham dropped by 08 paisas whereas that of Saudi Rayal dipped by 07 paisa after which they were traded at Rs 43.19 and Rs 42.29 against Rs 43.27 and Rs 42.36 respectively.

