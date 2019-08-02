UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Weakens By Rs 0.31 In Interbank, Closes At Rs 159.11

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:30 PM

Dollar weakens by Rs 0.31 in interbank, closes at Rs 159.11

The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 31 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs 159.11 as compared to the last closing at Rs 159.42, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 31 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs 159.11 as compared to the last closing at Rs 159.42, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

However, according to Forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 158.60.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by Rs 48 and was traded at Rs 176.57 as compared to last closing at Rs 176.09.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen gained 02 paisas and was traded at Rs 1.48 against Rs 1.46, whereas the decrease of 24 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs 192.97 as compared to last closing at Rs 193.21.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal dipped by 09 paisas each after which they were traded at Rs 43.31 and Rs 42.41 against Rs 43.40 and Rs 42.50 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

Sudan arrests paramilitaries for pupils' killing a ..

3 minutes ago

Five drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

2 seconds ago

Body of kidnapped girl recovered in Sialkot

4 seconds ago

Woman jumps from fly-over in Multan

6 seconds ago

Tree plantation drive launched at GCUF

7 seconds ago

7,289 people rescued by PEC during July

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.