Dollar weakens by Rs 0.31 in interbank, closes at Rs159.11

The exchange rate of dollar against Pakistan rupee dropped by 10 paisas in interbank to Rs157.25 as compared to the last closing at Rs157.35, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar against Pakistan rupee dropped by 10 paisas in interbank to Rs157.25 as compared to the last closing at Rs157.35, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.

However, according to Forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs158.60.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro decreased by14 paisas and was traded at Rs174.74 as compared to last closing at Rs174.88.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained the same at at Rs1.48, whereas the increase of 05 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British pound, which traded at Rs192.71 as compared to last closing at Rs192.66.

Exchange rates of UAE dirham and Saudi rayal dipped by 03 paisas and 02 paisas after which they were traded at Rs42.81 and Rs41.93 against Rs42.84 and Rs41.95 respectively.