Domestic assembling of tractors reduced by 37.22% in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Tractors manufacturing during the first seven months of the current financial year has been decreased by 37.22 percent as compared to the manufacturing of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July to January 2019-20, some 17,354 units of tractors were locally assembled as against the assembling of 27,644 units of same period of last year.

According to the data of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries, tractors manufacturing was reduced by 59 percent in the month of January 2020 as compared to the manufacturing of the same month of last year.

In January 2020, about 638 tractors were assembled locally as against the assembling of 1,675 tractors of the same month of last year.

During the period under review, about 2,050 trucks were assembled as against the assembling of 4,256 trucks of the same period of last year.

According to the data during the first seven months, the local assembling of buses has been decreased by 36.81 percent, whereas the manufacturing of jeeps and cars have been decreased by 45.99 percent respectively.