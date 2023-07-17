Open Menu

Domestic Edible Oil, Ghee Output Grew By 12.75% And 10.44% In 11 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Domestic edible oil, ghee output grew by 12.75% and 10.44% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Domestic production of cooking oil, and vegetable ghee during the 11 months of the financial year that ended on June 30, 2023, increased by 12.57 per cent and 10.44 per cent respectively as compared to the output of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2022-23 about 513,206 metric tons of edible oil were produced locally in order to fulfil the domestic requirements as compared to the manufacturing of 455,884 metric tons of same period last year.

Meanwhile, during the period under review, about 1.421 million tons of vegetable ghee were locally manufactured as against the production of 1.286 million tons in the same period last year, which was up by 10.44 per cent, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country grew by 5.88 per cent during the month of May 2023 as compared to the previous month of (April). The Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) for May 2023 estimated at 110.

60 as compared to 104.46 during April 2023.

The provisional quantum indices of LSMI for May 2023 with the base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies including Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics.

In 11 months 27, 728 tractors were locally assembled as compared to the assembling of 51,772 tractors in the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, 2,083 tractors were assembled during the month of May 2023 as compared to the production to 4,362 tractors of the same month of last year.

The LSMI production during July-May 2022-23 as compared to the corresponding period of last year has increased in wearing apparel, furniture and other manufacturing (football), while it decreased in food, tobacco, textile, coke & petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment, automobiles and other transport equipment.

