MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) A domestic gas explosion has occurred in a five-story residential building in Russia's southeastern region of Sakhalin, resulting in the collapse of five floors, the Russian Emergencies Ministry informs.

"05.

03 (02:03 GMT) Moscow time, Sakhalin region, Tymovsk city, Bibliotechnaya street, 6a, according to preliminary information, there was a domestic gas explosion in a five-story residential building. There was a collapse from the fifth to the first floor. There may be six people under the rubble," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday morning.

Valery Limarenko, the governor of Sakhalin Region, said on Telegram that there are casualties following the domestic gas explosion in Tymovskoye.