Domestic gold rates remain unchanged, decline by $2 at Int’l market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs.214,300 in the local market on Monday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat gold remained stagnant at Rs.

183,728 and Rs.168,416 respectively whereas per tola and ten gram silver was trade at existing rates of Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,043 from $.2,045, the Association reported.