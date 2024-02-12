Domestic Gold Rates Remain Unchanged, Decline By $2 At Int’l Market
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs.214,300 in the local market on Monday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat gold remained stagnant at Rs.
183,728 and Rs.168,416 respectively whereas per tola and ten gram silver was trade at existing rates of Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.
However, the price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,043 from $.2,045, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim10 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes60 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s trader leader seeks political stability2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 20245 hours ago
-
CDNS attains Rs 58 billion in Islamic investment bonds19 hours ago
-
Women Chamber of Commerce to hold seminar22 hours ago
-
Malik for more efforts to bring about positive economic change23 hours ago
-
'Stakeholders involvement in policy making vital for economy'24 hours ago
-
PFC delegation off to USA for Las Vegas Expo24 hours ago